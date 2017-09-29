All Hail Holt Renfrew’s New Beauty Hall

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Sep. 2017

Beauty worshippers, take note: there’s a new temple in town. Bedecked in European marble, Holt Renfrew’s new beauty hall is a sanctuary of skincare, cosmetics and fragrance. The 4,876-sq-m (16,000-sq-ft) space boasts 29 counters, nine of which offer private rooms for by-appointment facials and treatments. Hard-to-find brands include Louboutin’s nail lacquers and lipsticks, and Sulwhasoo’s holistic South Korean skincare. But there’s plenty more to venerate: make-up by Charlotte Tilbury, skincare by La Prairie, Jo Malone’s interactive fragrance wall—and everything in-between. It’s the answer to any beauty maven’s prayers.