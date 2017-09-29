  • eat
September 29th, 2017
Vancouver

All Hail Holt Renfrew’s New Beauty Hall

By JILL VON SPRECKEN
Sep. 2017

Devoted to beauty? So is Holt Renfrew’s new beauty hall.

Beauty worshippers, take note: there’s a new temple in town. Bedecked in European marble, Holt Renfrew’s new beauty hall is a sanctuary of skincare, cosmetics and fragrance. The 4,876-sq-m (16,000-sq-ft) space boasts 29 counters, nine of which offer private rooms for by-appointment facials and treatments. Hard-to-find brands include Louboutin’s nail lacquers and lipsticks, and Sulwhasoo’s holistic South Korean skincare. But there’s plenty more to venerate: make-up by Charlotte Tilbury, skincare by La Prairie, Jo Malone’s interactive fragrance wall—and everything in-between. It’s the answer to any beauty maven’s prayers.

