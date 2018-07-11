A Winning Wardrobe for the Deighton Cup

By JILL VON SPRECKEN



Jul. 21, 2018 The city’s style-savvy are off to the races. The Kentucky Derby–style Deighton Cup is devoted to fashion and frivolity (and horse racing, too, we hear). But all bets are off when it comes to sartorial style—expect to see over-the-top hats, fascinators and fedoras alongside silk bowties, fancy frocks and three-piece suits.

Looking to ace race day? Then start from the top. A winning ensemble begins with the hat. At Goorin Bros., the array of accents includes cloche and floppy styles for the ladies, and fedoras and flat caps for the gents. Plus, they carry packable styles, so you can take your topper home with you. Cappelleria Bertacchi in Gastown channels 1940s and ’50s style in beautiful hats that are crafted in Tuscany. Feeling playful? The Granville Island Hat Shop has fascinators, fedoras and frippery galore—the perfect race-day finery.

Once a hat has been decided upon, don’t rein in the creativity. Vibrant dresses and suits take over the track, and bold accessories are encouraged. And once you’re looking your best, be sure to enter the Style Stakes Awards for best-dressed bragging rights. Now that’s a winning streak.