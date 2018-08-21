A Whale of a Time

By SHERI RADFORD

Looking for an orca encounter? Local whale watching companies are happy to oblige. They know where to find the local pods, and they can identify individual members based on their markings. The wild whales often make a splash for curious onlookers, breaching, spyhopping (pictured) and lobtailing as entertainingly as their captive brethren. To symbolically adopt one of these magnificent cetaceans, ask at the Vancouver Aquarium.

For whale watching tours, contact Prince of Whales, Vancouver Whale Watch, or Wild Whales Vancouver.