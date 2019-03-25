  • eat
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature Arrives at Science World

A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature Arrives at Science World

By SHERI RADFORD

A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature exhibit

To Sep. 3, 2019 However you add it up, the truth is inescapable: numbers are all around us, from the tiny nested spirals of a sunflower’s seeds to the layout of the universe. Learn all about it at Science World, where a visiting exhibit called A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature brings math to life in the most entertaining way possible. An enormous mirror maze (pictured) forms the centrepiece of the exhibit, where you can lose yourself—quite literally—in a pattern of endlessly repeating reflections.

