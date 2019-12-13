  • eat
December 13th, 2019
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > A Fine Feast: Feast the Neighbourhood Table

A Fine Feast: Feast the Neighbourhood Table

By HANNAH POAROS-MCDERMOTT

Dec. 2019

Indulge your taste buds at Feast the Neighbourhood Table this season. This Dundarave Village eatery serves hearty, locally sourced comfort food with a dash of French flair. Fill up on lobster bouillabaisse and Atlantic cod en papillote—that means “steamed in paper,” for those of us who aren’t gastro-nerds—as well as crispy fried chicken and Buddha bowls with house-made kimchi. Hungry for more? Share one of the mouth-watering Feast Platters (Earth, Sea or Surf and Turf). Don’t forget to order the fluffy mini-donuts—there’s always room for dessert.

