A Beginner’s Guide to French Pastry

By SHERI RADFORD

Jan. 2019

If your New Year’s resolution is to avoid sweets and pastries, then we offer you our condolences. But if, instead, you’ve resolved to live in the moment and wrest joy from every experience, then follow your sweet tooth to Beaucoup Bakery, where some of the city’s best croissants, brownies, tarts and cookies await. While lingering over coffee and a treat, pick up a copy of French Pastry 101, the new cookbook from Beaucoup co-owner Betty Hung. Filled with dozens of recipes that even a beginner can follow, the tasty tome is sure to inspire cravings galore. Happy New Year!