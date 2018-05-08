8 Great Gifts for Mother’s Day

On May 13, delight your dear mama with the perfect gift, something she can treasure all year long. (And maybe pick up something for yourself at the same time.)
By SHERI RADFORD
May 2018
Gift set from Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics
Motherhood: 55 Reflections on What It Means to Be a Mom by Sarah Cray, at local bookstores
Charm in 18K gold with a diamond, from Tiffany & Co.
Sterling silver pin by Links of London, at Holt Renfrew
Mug by Indigo
Waterford bud vase, at Atkinson’s
Limited-edition handbag by Marc Cain
Alessini tray by Alessi, at Livingspace