May 8th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > 8 Great Gifts for Mother’s Day

8 Great Gifts for Mother’s Day

On May 13, delight your dear mama with the perfect gift, something she can treasure all year long. (And maybe pick up something for yourself at the same time.)

By SHERI RADFORD
May 2018

Gift set from Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics

Motherhood: 55 Reflections on What It Means to Be a Mom by Sarah Cray, at local bookstores

Charm in 18K gold with a diamond, from Tiffany & Co.

Sterling silver pin by Links of London, at Holt Renfrew

Mug by Indigo

Waterford bud vase, at Atkinson’s

Limited-edition handbag by Marc Cain


Alessini tray by Alessi, at Livingspace

