5 Ways to Have a Happy (& Healthy) New Year

After all the stresses and excesses of the holidays, we present five of our favourite ways to rest, relax and rejuvenate

By SHERI RADFORD

Jan. 2018

1. GO OUTSIDE

From Vancouver’s mountains to its many green spaces, the great outdoors don’t get any greater. Walk or bike the seawall around Stanley Park. Ski or snowboard on Grouse Mountain. Glide around the Robson Square Ice Rink. And ride up the Sea to Sky Gondola to go tubing or snowshoeing.

2. GET SWEATY

Try a new workout, such as pole dancing at Tantra Fitness, a ballet-inspired class at Barre Fitness or spinning at Ride Cycle Club or SoulCycle. According to Abbey Ashley (pictured), one of the instructors at SoulCycle, “the class is a 45-minute gift to yourself so you can focus on you.”

3. READ A BOOK

Browse the huge wellness section at Indigo to discover new releases such as The Complete Plate: 120 Recipes – 30 Meal Plans – A Stronger, Healthier, and Happier You by Lauren Klukas (Figure 1 Publishing) and Even the Stiffest People Can Do the Splits: A 4-Week Stretching Plan to Achieve Amazing Health by Eiko (pictured; Rodale Books).

4. BREATHE DEEPLY

Harness the power of aromatherapy: Silk Road Tea sells a wellness kit containing five roll-on remedies that encourage restful sleep, improve moods, and battle colds, flus, allergies, headaches and hangovers. Make sure to sign up for the shop’s “Renew, Reset, Re-charge” workshop on Jan. 13.

5. CUDDLE A KITTY

Visit the friendly felines at Catfé, Vancouver’s first kitty cafe, which houses a rotating roster of cool cats from the SPCA looking for their forever homes. Petting an animal has been shown to lower blood pressure and reduce stress, anxiety and depression—plus the cats are purr-fectly adorable.