5 Ways to Celebrate the Season

By TIM PAWSEY

Dec. 2017

In a city that sparkles all over, here’s where to mark the season in style.

Sumptuous seafood in a modern setting can be found at Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar. Ultimate splurge: the Seafood Tower Royale.

At Yew, go for the seafood but don’t miss the stollen to-go, packed with seasonal spices and flavours.

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver dazzles, the perfect spot to enjoy festive afternoon tea with all the trimmings, or toast with a glass of BC bubbles.

Cuddle up in front of the fire and indulge in chef Montgomery Lau’s modern French fare at Bacchus.

Carol Ships cruise local shores Dec. 1 to 23. Glimpse them on different nights from Lift Bar-Grill-View, The Teahouse, Ancora, Bridges and Cactus Club at English Bay.

For more by Tim Pawsey, visit hiredbelly.com