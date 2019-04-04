5 Adorable Easter Gift Ideas

Give the Easter Bunny a helping hand this year by filling a basket with these goodies
By SHERI RADFORD
Apr. 2019
A hand-painted bunny bank from Tiffany & Co. is the perfect place to stash loonies and toonies.
A mask sampler set from The Body Shop contains a bunny headband and a trio of masks, for purifying, plumping and pollution clearing.
A chocolate rooster from Koko Monk looks almost too adorable to eat.
A plush Jellycat rabbit from Indigo helps wee ones ease into naptime.
A milk chocolate Easter egg from Mon Paris Patisserie has a tasty surprise inside: three more chocolates.