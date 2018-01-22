4 Perfect Prix Fixe Menus

By TIM PAWSEY

Jan. 2018

The best way to experience a kitchen at its peak is to let the chef choose the meal—and the sommelier choose the wines. These restaurants excel:

Mak N Ming: Intricately created French-Japanese dishes on a constantly changing menu are offered as three or six courses. Currently among the hottest tables in town.

West: Find contemporary fare on South Granville. The seasonally changing set menus celebrate the bounty that is BC.

Hawksworth: David Hawksworth was among a handful of chefs who established Vancouver’s tasting menu tradition. His West Coast fare is always on the cutting edge.

Tojo’s: Canada’s king of sushi offers omakase (chef’s choice) options to suit every appetite and wallet. Sit at the bar while the chef explains his technique and ingredients.

