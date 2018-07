By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Jul. 5 to 14, 2018 Devoted to dance? Crazy about choreography? Then don’t miss Dancing on the Edge. This year, the annual festival celebrates three decades of busting a move with nearly 30 performances and over 20 innovative dance companies. Boundary-bending works such as Co.ERASGA’s Passages and Rhythms (pictured), Liz Kinoshita’s VOLCANO and Lara Kramer Danse’s Windigo are the perfect way to see contemporary dancers strut their stuff.