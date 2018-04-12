2Cellos: The Score Tour at Rogers Arena

By CHLOË LAI

Apr. 25, 2018 Individually, Croatian cellists Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser began as classical music prodigies, winning countless prizes at international music competitions. Together, they’ve taken the pop/rock world by storm: since bursting into the spotlight as 2Cellos seven years ago, they’ve played with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, toured with Sir Elton John and performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show and Glee. Catch them at Rogers Arena as they unleash their latest album, Score, covering iconic songs from films like The Lord of the Rings and Titanic. Truly epic.