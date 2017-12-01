Explore Toronto’s fantastic shopping scene to find gifts for friends, family and anyone else on your list.
View a slideshow of great clothing items and other cozy gift ideas:
- Toronto subway buttons ($2 each)<br /> Spacing store, <em>401 Richmond St. W., spacingstore.ca</em>
- Home is Toronto varsity crewneck ($64.99)<br /> Peace Collective, <em>131 Ossington Ave., peace-collective.com</em>
- Mountie toque ($29.95)<br /> Drake General Store, <em>1151 Queen St. W.; other locations, drakegeneralstore.ca</em>
- Queen West candle ($38)<br /> Brika, <em>642 Queen St. W.; other locations, brika.com</em>
- Glass Mason jar mug ($8)<br /> Roots, <em>80 Bloor St. W.; other locations, roots.com</em>
- Nutcrackers on parade pillow cover ($39.50)<br /> Indigo, <em>55 Bloor St .W.; other locations, chapters.indigo.ca</em>
- Memo Canada Memory Game ($21.95)<br /> ShopAGO, <em>Art Gallery of Ontario, 317 Dundas St. W., shop2.ago.net</em>
