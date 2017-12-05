  • eat
December 5th, 2017
where.ca > Alberta > Edmonton > Winter Wine & Vodka

Winter Wine & Vodka

WINTER WINE
Nothing’s more comforting on a cold and snowy morning than a warm cup of mulled wine! Silk Road Spice Merchant’s Mulling Spices are a simple way to turn any bottle of red wine into a soothing cup of sweetness. With Indonesian cinnamon pieces, allspice berries, mace, cardamom pods, and dried orange peel, you’ll add this mulled wine to your list of winter-time traditions after only one sip!

PLEASANT WAKE-UP CALL
Add a unique kick to your Irish coffee this holiday season with Park Distillery’s Espresso Vodka. With a rich coffee flavour and hints of dark chocolate, this bold spirit is distilled from 100% Alberta triticale grain and steeped for 18 days with a Banff Roasting Co. espresso blend. Buy a bottle at Color de Vino.

