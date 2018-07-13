WHERE Edmonton Instagram Contest

Contest: On your Instagram, post a photo of yourself, friends, or family with a current issue of the WHERE Edmonton magazine at any eatery, attraction, shopping area, hotel, or event in Edmonton. Use the hashtag #WHEREinEdmonton, include the location where the photo was taken, and follow @WhereEdmonton on Instagram. There will be 12 winners chosen every two (2) months.

Prizes: Win one of 12 special edition WHERE Edmonton Magazine Tim Hortons Gift Cards every issue. Card denominations: one (1) $100 card, one (1) $50 card, and ten (10) $10 cards.

Judging: WHERE Edmonton magazine’s editor and social media manager will evaluate all entries that follow all contest criteria. Winners for the $100 and $50 cards will be chosen at the discretion of the WHERE team, looking for fun and creative experiences. Winners for $10 cards will be chosen by random draw.

The #WHEREinEdmonton Instagram Contest is provided by WHERE Edmonton. All questions regarding the contest rules should be directed to the WHERE Edmonton social media manager at listings(at)whereedmonton(dot)com.

Find a current copy of WHERE Edmonton magazine here!

Rules & Regulations

1. No purchase is necessary to enter this contest. The chances of winning are dependent on the number of entries received. Entrants may submit multiple entries, so long as they are different photos in different locations.

2. The prize must be accepted as awarded, is non-transferable, and cannot be redeemed for cash. WHERE Edmonton reserves the right to substitute any portion of the prize with a prize of equal value whatsoever. All federal, provincial, and municipal taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner.

3. To be eligible, all entries must (a) have the rights and permissions to share all photos that contain easily identifiable individuals, (b) include the hashtag #WHEREinEdmonton, (c) “Add location” of where the photo was taken (business, park, hotel, restaurant, etc.), (d) come from an account following @whereedmonton on Instagram, and (e) use the current* issue of WHERE Edmonton magazine. In the event that a selected entrant does not comply with these Contest Rules and Regulations, an alternate entrant will be selected from the remaining entries.

4. Contest winners are responsible to reply with an acknowledgement and acceptance of prizing within five (5) working days of notification. WHERE Edmonton magazine reserves the right to redraw winners in the event of a failure to respond to winner notification and return of signed declaration.

5. This Contest is open to all residents of Canada, excluding residents of Quebec, and excluding employees of Tanner Young Publishing Group and their respective interactive, advertising, and promotional agencies, persons with whom any of the above are domiciled, and/or members of their respective immediate families.

6. To receive their prize, each contest winner must complete and sign a standard declaration and release form confirming compliance with the contest rules, including consent for WHERE Edmonton magazine to use the winner’s name and likeness online and in print in any other media in connection with the contest and for advertising and promotional purposes without additional compensation. If a winner is under the age of 18, a parent or legal guardian may accept the prize on their behalf.

7. WHERE Edmonton magazine, Tanner Young Publishing Group, and its parents, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents assume no responsibility for the participation in the contest, or any liability, claims, personal injuries, loss, or damage of any kind arising from or in connection with this contest or prize won, including any travel related thereto.

8. This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by or associated with Instagram. All participants are providing information to WHERE Edmonton magazine and its publisher Tanner Young Publishing Group and not to Instagram. This personal information is being collected under the authority of section 33(c) of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, R.S.A. 2000, c. F-25 (FOIP) and will be used for contesting purposes. It is protected in accordance with the privacy provisions of FOIP. If you have any questions about the collection, you may contact the WHERE Edmonton social media manager at listings(at)whereedmonton(dot)com

9. By participating in this contest, all entrants agree to be bound by these Rules and Regulations. The decisions of the contest judges are final. WHERE, its sponsors, and its affiliates are not responsible for any typographical error in the printing, the offering, or the administration of the contest. WHERE reserves the right to withdraw or terminate the contest at any time without prior notice or to change the Rules and Regulations.