Undaunted at the AGA

Many of the greatest artists of the 19th century were women and they still lack their much-deserved recognition, especially as they had to overcome incredible barriers to share their work. This new exhibition, Undaunted: Canadian Women Painters of the 19th Century, turns the spotlight onto some of the lesser-known female artists from this period. Viewers can experience work from Charlotte Schreiber, the first woman to be elected into the Royal Canadian Academy of Arts; Mary Ella Dignam, the founder of the Women’s Art Association of Canada; and Laura Muntz Lyall (pictured), who was the first female artist to receive recognition outside of Canada.

Undaunted: Canadian Women Painters of the 19th Century | Through March 25

Art Gallery of Alberta | 2 Sir Winston Churchill Sq. | 99 St. & 102A Ave. | 780-422-6223