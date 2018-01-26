  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
January 26th, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Edmonton > Undaunted at the AGA

Undaunted at the AGA

Photo by Laura Muntz Lyall, “Mother and Child,” c. 1895.

Many of the greatest artists of the 19th century were women and they still lack their much-deserved recognition, especially as they had to overcome incredible barriers to share their work. This new exhibition, Undaunted: Canadian Women Painters of the 19th Century, turns the spotlight onto some of the lesser-known female artists from this period. Viewers can experience work from Charlotte Schreiber, the first woman to be elected into the Royal Canadian Academy of Arts; Mary Ella Dignam, the founder of the Women’s Art Association of Canada; and Laura Muntz Lyall (pictured), who was the first female artist to receive recognition outside of Canada.

Undaunted: Canadian Women Painters of the 19th Century | Through March 25
Art Gallery of Alberta | 2 Sir Winston Churchill Sq. | 99 St. & 102A Ave. | 780-422-6223

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Edmonton COVERAGE

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.