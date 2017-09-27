Hot Dining: Surf, Turf & Sweet Treats

Wishbone | 10542 Jasper Ave.

From the local restaurant group behind Three Boars Eatery and Farrow Sandwiches comes a new downtown eatery. Wishbone offers a modern, refined Canadian surf-and-turf menu—and several veg options—that’s perfect for sharing! Try the charcoal-grilled meat skewers or Welsh Rarebit—crimini mushrooms and cured egg yolk atop toasted bread. Grab a table alongside the open kitchen, and be sure to sample the selections of sherry and gin served on the rocks, with soda, or in a cocktail.

Chocorrant Pâtisserie + Café | 10328-124 St.

Get your fill of scrumptious pastries on 124 Street! The sibling-owned Chocorrant Pâtisserie + Café serves a light lunch menu, French pastries, organic teas, and specialty coffee using locally roasted coffee beans. Although all the delectable desserts are sure to impress, try the tart and creamy Lemon Mascarpone Cheesecake—a fan favourite—or one of their flavoured croissants, such as strawberry or matcha. Sit and relax awhile in the quaint 20-seater, or grab your tasty treats to go and take a stroll around the neighbourhood.