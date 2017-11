The shop local movement has expanded in Edmonton in an exciting way! An entire wing of Londonderry Mall, called the #ShopCanada Runway, is now dedicated to Alberta-based retailers in support of the local economy and fashion industry. Among the eight new stores is the first-ever PARKSHOP—whose team started at a Calgary pop-up market and highlights Canadian designers—as well as Edmonton-based shops Opulence, Step In Shoes, and LemonDress.

Londonderry Mall | 137 Ave. & 66 St. | 780-476-1441