Honour veterans and those Canada lost in service at one of these Remembrance Day ceremonies in Edmonton. Here are some of the venues in Edmonton where you can pay your respects on November 11:

Remembrance Day Service at City Hall | 9:45–11:30 am

City Hall will host a Remembrance Day service to honour the achievements and sacrifices of those who served our country in times of war and piece. Commanding Officer of the Loyal Edmonton Regiment will lead the service, and Mayor Don Iveson will be in attendance. Following the service, there will be an outdoor procession to the City Hall cenotaph, where wreaths will be laid. Please note: Seating begins at 9:45 am and must be completed by 10:10 am so that the service can begin promptly at 10:15 am.

City Room, City Hall | 1 Sir Winston Churchill Sq. | 780-442-5311

Armistice 100 Tribute at the Legislature Grounds | 11 am–4 pm

This Remembrance Day, Albertans are invited to mark the 100th anniversary of the signing of the WWI Armistice. Experience the “Piling of the Drums” tribute ceremony and honour guard, leave a message of peace at the John McCrae Poppy Labyrinth, see the Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadians), and take in the many exhibits. Bring your stories and mementos to the Memory Wall. Check out the military tank and witness a 21 gun salute.

Capital Plaza, Alberta Legislature Grounds | 10800-97 Ave.

Alberta Aviation Museum Remembrance Day Service | 10–11:30 am

Hosted by the Air Force veterans and the museum’s staff, this annual service will honour all of those who served in the air force and is open to all those who would like to attend.

Alberta Aviation Museum | 11410 Kingsway | 780-451-1175

Service at Loyal Edmonton Regiment Military Museum | 10 am–2 pm

Located in the Prince of Wales Armouries Heritage Centre, the Loyal Edmonton Regiment Military museum will be open to the public and will hold a brief Remembrance Day ceremony with a minute of silence at 11 am.

Prince of Wales Armouries Heritage Centre | 10440-108 Ave. | 780-421-9943

Remembrance Day Service at West Edmonton Mall | 10 am–12 pm

Join the Jasper Place Branch #255 of the Royal Canadian Legion as they honour and remember Canada’s war veterans, peacekeepers, and those who lost their lives serving alongside them.

Ice Palace, West Edmonton Mall | 8882-170 St. | 780-444-5321

Remembrance Day Ceremony at the U of A Butterdome | 10 am

This Remembrance Day Ceremony will be led by Alberta’s Lieutenant Governor as Albertans pay their respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for Canada. Parking at the Butterdome will be free for those attending the service.

Van Vliet Centre, Butterdome, University of Alberta Campus | 112 St. & 89 Ave. | 780-492-2555

WAR MEMORIALS IN EDMONTON

You can also pay a visit to one of the war memorials located throughout Edmonton commemorating the lives lost in wars fought all over the world.

Edmonton Cenotaph | City Hall

Unveiled August 13, 1936, the cenotaph stands 23 feet high, weighs more than 100 tonnes, and was constructed from B.C. marble, concrete, and steel. The memorial represents the tombs of approximately 3,000 veterans from the Edmonton area who died in WWI.

Aboriginal Veterans’ Monument | Legislature Building Grounds

Placed in 2004, this plaque honours the Indigenous veterans of Alberta who have served in Canada’s military.

Korean War Memorial | Legislature Building Grounds

This cairn is in memory of the Albertans killed in action in the Korean War (1950–53).

Albertans in the Canadian Naval Service | Legislature Building Grounds

Placed in 1985, this plaque honours all Albertans who served in the Canadian Navy.

Canadian Merchant Navy | Legislature Building Grounds

Unveiled in 1996, this plaque commemorates the Canadian Merchant Navy and was placed on the 52nd anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.

War Memorial Pipe Organ | U of A Convocation Hall

Erected in 1925 by Casavant Frères, a Canadian pipe organ company, the organ is in memory of the 80 University of Alberta comrades who lost their lives during WWI. There are also tablets near the entrance of the hall with the names of the students, staff, and alumni who did not return from the First and Second World Wars.