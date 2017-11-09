Poems in Paint

Over her four-decade artistic career, Michèle Drouin has known many passions, including ceramics, drawing, and poetry. Her abstract acrylic paintings, which showcase her command of colour, are illuminated with poetic titles that heighten the meaning of each work and ask more from the viewer. Drouin stopped painting in 2011, and this final exhibition of her work will cover the most important moments of her career from 1977 to 2007.

Gardens Ablaze/Jardins de Lumière | November 17 – December 7

Bugera Matheson Gallery | 10345-124 St. | 780-482-2845