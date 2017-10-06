LitFest 2017

Reading may be a solitary act, but LitFest: Edmonton’s Nonfiction Festival pulls you out of your reading chair by bringing some of the biggest names in nonfiction to the city. With readings, panels, and events on food, music, art, politics, and more, there’s a book and an event for any interest. Headliners include the hilarious and unapologetic Scaachi Koul—a writer at BuzzFeed Canada and author of One Day We’ll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter—and Jen Agg, a Canadian restaurateur and author of I Hear She’s a Real Bitch. Don’t worry—you don’t have to read the books beforehand to enjoy the events, but you’ll definitely want to take them home after!

LitFest: Edmonton’s Nonfiction Festival | October 12–22

Various venues | Check out their schedule here