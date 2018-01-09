Les Clefs d’Or 2017 Silver Service Award

Les Clefs d’Or Canada and WHERE Edmonton Magazine would like to congratulate the Edmonton winner of the 2017 Silver Service Award, Rostizado! Clefs d’Or Nella Mirante of the Fairmont Macdonald chose this Mexican hotspot as she’s had only the best experiences there and all of the guests she’s sent return raving about their excellent service. “They really take care of you,” says Mirante. “Whether you’re a new or old guest, they welcome you and express well what’s on the menu and what it’s about.” Mirante recommends the restaurant to anyone looking for a fun atmosphere that feels like an escape from the city—plus mouthwatering food.

Though the restaurant does not do reservations, you can put your name down using the NoWait app when you arrive so that you’ll be notified as soon as your table’s available. Many of the dishes here are enjoyed best when shared, including the platter of roasted meats—with juicy rotisserie chicken and Cuban-style pork shoulder—and the Queso Fundido: Mozzarella and Monterey Jack cheese, chorizo sausage, and potatoes served in house-made tortillas. Mirante also highly recommends saving room for the fried Churros coated in sugar and cinnamon, which you dip in a creamy salted pasilla milk chocolate.

Rostizado | #102, 10359-104 St. | 780-761-0911

The prestigious Clefs d’Or Silver Service Award is given to a local restaurant that has displayed excellent service and outstanding food.