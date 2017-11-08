“Oh, What a Night” you’ll have at this documentary-style musical of the 1960s rock ’n roll group The Four Seasons! In the Tony Award-winning Jersey Boys, the rise and fall of the iconic group is split into four separate seasons, each narrated by a different band member and filled with the beloved songs of this golden age of music. You’ll find it hard not to sing along to hits such as, “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “Rag Doll” at this entertaining trip down memory lane.

Jersey Boys | November 10–12 | $35–$120

Jubilee Auditorium | 11455-87 Ave. | 1-866-540-7469