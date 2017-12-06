Jay-Z’s 4:44 Tour

Considered by many as a response to his wife Beyoncé’s album Lemonade, Jay-Z’s 13th studio album 4:44 touches on a variety of issues from hip hop culture and racism to his own family life and personal issues. On his 4:44 Tour in support of the album, you can expect a raw evening of music and emotion as the American rapper bares his complicated life on stage. The iconic artist will be joined by special guest Vic Mensa, who’s collaborated with heavyweights such as Kanye West and Pharrell.

Jay-Z | December 9 | $39–$396

Rogers Place | 1-855-985-5000