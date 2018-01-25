Visit one of winter’s hottest events and discover a giant ice slide, interactive activities, live entertainment, and the International Ice Carving Competition at the Ice on Whyte Festival! The competition has attracted artists from as far away as Russia, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Mexico, and the winners compete in the Canada Cup of Ice Carving—which in 2019 will be held in Edmonton! Participate in a drop-in ice-carving lesson in an inflatable igloo, or chill out with friends in the Ice Bar with locally crafted beers and spirits. Tickets available at the gate or visit the website for more information.

Ice on Whyte | $4–$7 | Located near Whyte Ave. & Gateway Blvd.

January 25 to 28 & February 1 to 4

(Thursdays & Fridays: 2 pm – 10 pm; Saturdays & Sundays: 10 am – 10 pm)