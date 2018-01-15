Hot Dining: Italian & Creole Faves

NEW: Vaticano Cucina

The new southside eatery Vaticano Cucina offers pizza, pasta, and other Italian favourites. Its specialty is wood-fired pizzas—cooked in an Italian oven and with quality ingredients, both imported from Italy and sourced locally. Although you may want to engage in a bit of sinful gluttony looking at the menu, you’ll still feel like a saint beneath a replica of the painted Sistine Chapel ceiling. Try the St. Teresa Pizza with prosciutto, fontina, lemon, and anchovy vinaigrette, and save room for the firm and sweet Pistachio Panna Cotta.

10310-45 Ave. | 780-250-1110

TRIED & TRUE: Packrat Louie

Since 1993, Packrat Louie has been a staple in Old Strathcona—and with recent renovations and a revamped menu, they’re planning on staying that way! There’s still the throwback to its old warehouse days—with its exposed brick and big windows—but with refreshed warmth. Indulge in the new and delicious with an order of savoury Chicken Masala Perogies. Or if you’re looking to reminisce, try the original menu’s classic Lemon Pizza with garlic oil.

10335-83 Ave. | 780-433-0123

HOT DISH: BLVD Bar & Kitchen‘s Jam-Packed-Balaya

The Creole-inspired menu at BLVD Bar & Kitchen boasts many options, but a cold winter night begs for a bowl of something hot and hearty. Settle in for the gluten-free Jambalaya, which has a tantalizing mix of chorizo sausage, Creole chicken, shrimp, mussels, spiced rice, and a tasty mango pineapple salsa!

10765 Jasper Ave. | 780-934-2583