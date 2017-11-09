The ancient Greek myth of Orpheus tells the tale of a man who journeys to the underworld to save his beloved, Eurydice. Anaïs Mitchell’s retelling, Hadestown—featuring music in American folk and New Orleans jazz styles—takes place in a Depression-era landscape, where the aboveground post-apocalyptic world juxtaposes the factory of Hadestown. This hot production began as a folk opera concept album, developed into an off-Broadway musical, and is stopping off in Edmonton before heading to the lights of Broadway.

Hadestown | November 11 – December 3 | $30–$118

Citadel Theatre | 9828-101A Ave. | 780-425-1820