For the Love of Arts in Edmonton

In the ever-growing Edmonton arts scene, there’s no shortage of exciting festivals, events, and more to experience year-round! Check out these amazing upcoming events in March and April.

From ballet to interpretive dance, movement aficionados are sure to find a show to take in. Don’t miss the Citie Ballet’s production of Ignite (April 20–22), which pays homage to the return of spring and celebrates change and rebirth. Or head over to the Citadel Theatre to catch Betroffenheit (March 30–April 1). Fusing poetry and dance, this performance is a portrayal of survival after trauma.

Definitely check out the SkirtsAFire Festival, an empowering event that celebrates the local female arts community. From March 8–11, listen to some spoken word, attend a literary event or workshop (or two or three!), catch a short film, check out the visual arts exhibit at the Nina Haggerty gallery, or enjoy some live theatre like The Romeo Initiative (a comedic spy thriller). And don’t miss Northern Light Theatre’s current season, which explores women’s complex relationship between their identities and the religious society in which they live during Do This In Memory of Me (March 12–25) and SLUT (April 6–14).

Have you always wanted to check out improv? Take in an experimental long-form improv show at Rapid Fire Theatre’s Bonfire Festival! Every show is a new experience for both performers and audience members alike. Never boring and always engaging, this festival runs April 12–14 and April 19–21 at the Citadel Theatre. And whether you’re a fan of Shakespeare’s sonnets or enjoy a dirty limerick or two, the Edmonton Poetry Festival from April 22–29 promises to awaken the vibrant poets in all of us! Sample the varieties at one of the many events—including live lunch-hour readings, workshops, and more—around the city.

If it’s live music you want, attend the Now Hear This Festival from March 22–25. A showcase of new music, the festival’s eclectic sounds range from string quartets to experimental jazz. You’ll be sure to find a new favourite! Or check out the Northern Lights Music Festival from March 30–31 for a decidedly bumping weekend of dancing and hot beats.

— Marcela Garcia