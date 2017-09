For this year’s theme, the Edmonton Corn Maze has partnered with BioWare, a local video game company, to design a challenging new maze that features Anthem—BioWare’s highly anticipated new release. With 85 different decision points and five kilometres of pathways to get lost in, the maze could take you over 60 minutes to escape! Open day and night until October 24, test your sense of direction with your family and friends in the exciting new design.

26171 Garden Valley Rd. | 780-554-4540