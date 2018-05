What kind of Festival City would this be without a celebration of Edmonton’s Ukrainian roots? Get ready for the inaugural year of the Edmonton Ukrainian Festival, with live performances, Ukrainian food, a beer garden, and even a hands-on workshop to make your own pysanka (Ukrainian Easter egg). Bring picnic blankets, chairs, and the whole family to this amazing new addition to the festival scene!

Edmonton Ukrainian Festival | May 25 & 26 | FREE

Borden Park | 7507 Borden Park Rd.