Edmonton Opera’s Les Feluettes

From accomplished Québec playwright Michel Marc Bouchard comes a passionate tale of love and deception. Edmonton Opera’s production of Les Feluettes (Lilies) follows the love story between two men in early 20th-century Québec as they struggle against repression and social norms. With lush, romantic music, the opera will be performed in French with English surtitles and features the talents of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.

Les Feluettes (Lilies) | October 21, 24 & 27

Jubilee Auditorium | 11455-87 Ave.| $20-$165