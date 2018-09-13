Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo

Get your geek on and celebrate sci-fi, comics, fantasy, and more at Edmonton’s biggest pop culture convention. Shop vendors from around the country, watch cosplay contests, attend panels and workshops, grab a drawing from your favourite comic book artist, and meet the creators and stars of your favourite films, TV shows, and comics. This year’s special guests include Doctor Who’s David Tennant and Matt Smith, Michaela Conlin and TJ Thyne of Bones, and Star Trek’s Karl Urban—to name just a few! Edmonton EXPO Centre, $20 day pass or $70 weekend pass; visit the Edmonton Expo website for more event information and photo-op opportunities.