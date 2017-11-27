Follow Dory’s advice and just keep swimming to this fun-filled show! Enjoy high-speed stunts and learn about the importance of self-discovery, compassion, and bravery with everyone’s favourite forgetful fish and her friends from Finding Dory in Disney on Ice: Follow Your Heart. All your Disney and Pixar favourites will be there—from Mickey and Buzz Lightyear to Princess Jasmine and Elsa—and get ready to welcome Joy, Sadness, and the rest of the emotions from Inside Out in their first-ever Disney on Ice show.

Disney on Ice | November 30 – December 3 | $16–$100

Northlands Coliseum | 7424-118 Ave. | 1-855-985-5000