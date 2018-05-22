The International Children’s Festival of the Arts returns to the picturesque banks of the Sturgeon River in downtown St. Albert. This year’s theme, Stories Alive, offers a one-of-a-kind experience for kids to sing and dance to world music, listen to stories about faraway places, interact with roving artists, and create their own masterpieces with an array of hands-on activities.

From an enchanted retelling of Thumbelina that blends dance, puppetry, and live music into a spellbinding theatrical experience, to the stunning world of Neverland with aerialists, tumblers, and jugglers, imaginations and stories come alive with an abundance of main-stage performances. For a list of performance venues and addresses, visit their website!

International Children’s Festival of the Arts | May 29–June 3

St. Albert Place | 5 St. Anne St., St. Albert | 780-459-1542

