Are you ready for the very best of Cariwest?

Experience a full weekend of Caribbean colours, food, and music! The biggest and most popular festival of its kind in Western Canada, the Cariwest Caribbean Arts Festival promotes Caribbean culture through music and dance.

This colourful and vibrant festival is back for another year—and with a slight change: they’ve moved to the Federal Building Plaza, near the Alberta Legislature grounds. Groove with the street parade down Jasper Ave. and then join in at the Federal Plaza for a grand celebration in the bright and bustling Caribbean Village.

Festival dates: August 10–12, 2018

Location: Federal Building Plaza, 9820-107 St.

For more info, visit the Cariwest festival website.

Schedule of Events

Friday, August 10

Friday Extravaganza—7 pm

Get a sneak-peek of the creative and glamorous parade costumes, plus a chance to enjoy enticing cuisine and vibrant Caribbean musical rhythms.

Saturday, August 11

Parade—starts 12 pm (Noon)

Let the pulsating beats of the Caribbean and the vibrantly coloured costumes carry you down Jasper Ave.! This favourite in Edmonton’s festival scene includes masqueraders in brightly coloured costumes dancing to the rhythms that are synonymous with the Caribbean.

Caribbean Village—12 pm–11 pm

Festivities continue at Federal Building Plaza (aka the Caribbean Village). Enjoy the tastes of the Caribbean with authentic cuisine like jerk chicken and roti. On the main stage, there will be performances from local artists with everything from reggae to soca. Plus, check out the market for its collection of art, crafts, and fashion.

Island Rave—starts 10 pm

Head to Union Hall to party all night with Jeff Jam, Fyah Blazin, Drew Atlas, and Marcus G. This official after-party promises the best in soca and island music. Tickets available online, or last-minute tickets will be available at the Cariwest info booth on the event grounds.

Sunday, August 12

Caribbean Village—12 pm–9 pm

Head back to the Plaza’s Village as it transforms to the laidback island feel. Sip and savour a featured drink in the Appleton’s Rum Gardens.