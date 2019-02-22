Cannabis Laws in Edmonton

Canada made headlines last year when recreational cannabis was legalized across the country on October 17, 2018. But just like with alcohol and tobacco, there are laws and regulations regarding its consumption.

The federally legislated Cannabis Act outlines the legal amount of cannabis that an adult may possess, share, purchase, and grow. However, if you are travelling within Canada, you are responsible to learn the laws of the provinces, territories, and even the individual municipalities you will be visiting. Individual municipalities (Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, etc.) may create additional restrictions on top of provincial and federal legislations.

— In Alberta, you must be 18+ to use and/or purchase cannabis.

— You may purchase cannabis from provincially- and federally-licensed retailers only.

— In Edmonton, you may consume cannabis in designated cannabis consumption areas, and in some parks and trails.

— The City of Edmonton website includes maps of permitted smoking areas along Whyte Avenue and Jasper Avenue.

Stay Up to Date

For the most current and accurate information, visit these official websites.

Municipal:

City of Edmonton

City of St. Albert

Strathcona County (Sherwood Park)

Provincial:

Government of Alberta

Federal:

Government of Canada