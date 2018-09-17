The hilarious hit musical is back in Edmonton! Dubbed “the best musical of the century”, by The New York Times, this show from the creators of South Park follows the adventures of two Mormon missionaries who are sent to a remote Ugandan village to spread the Good Word.

Their attempt to share the scriptures meets resistance from locals who are more concerned with famine and oppression, so the young men decide to get creative. For as much as it may offend some attendees with vulgar moments, the show also offers some heartwarming lessons about believing in yourself and achieving your dreams.

Buy your tickets through Ticketmaster today!

Book of Mormon | September 18 – 23

Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium | 11455-87 Ave. | 1-855-985-5000