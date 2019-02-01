Black History Month in Edmonton

Delve into culture and community with these events that deliver and celebrate solidarity and social change through art.

Black Arts Matter | February 8–17

Arts Barns | 10330-84 Ave.

Black Arts Matter is a multi-disciplinary art festival celebrating Edmonton’s Black artists. As part of the Chinook Series, BAM poses itself as a festival within a festival that highlights the magic in Black and Indigenous art.

Whether you’re a fan of hip-hop or Afrobeats music and dance, an artwork aficionado, a theatre buff, or a poetry enthusiast, this eclectic festival promises to celebrate the richness and versatility of collaborative Black art in all its different forms!

Black History Month at the Metro | Throughout February

Garneau Theatre | 8712-109 St.

Throughout February, Metro Cinema at the Garneau Theatre will bring back its annual curated line-up of Black films in commemoration of Black History Month. Come with friends or family, and expect a variety of films and documentaries that will educate you about history and celebrate the beauty of Blackness. Visit the Metro Cinema website for a complete list of films and showtimes.

5 Artists 1 Love | February 9 | 7 pm

Art Gallery of Alberta | 2 Sir Winston Churchill Sq.

Take part in a one-night musical journey and discover how Black music has evolved over time from Africa to North America. This year’s event explores the inner sanctum of Black Barbershops and Beauty Salons through music, poetry, comedy, and a whole lot of Soul.

AfroQuiz 2019 | February 23 | 12 pm |

Citadel Theatre | 9828-101A Ave.

Give your children a chance to have some fun and show off their trivia skills! This Jeopardy!-style event—hosted by the Council for Canadians of African and Caribbean Heritage (CCACH)—provides children and youth an opportunity to learn Black peoples’ contributions to both Canada and the world.

This year’s theme, “Black Women and Girls” will explore the outstanding contributions of women of African and Caribbean heritage in Canada and across the globe. And the event is free!