  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
November 2nd, 2018
where.ca > Alberta > Edmonton > Beautiful—The Carole King Musical

Beautiful—The Carole King Musical

Photo by Matthew Murphy

This Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical tells the true story of Carole King’s journey from teenage songwriter to accomplished singer in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. King began her career writing pop hits like “You’ve Got a Friend” and “Natural Woman” with her husband, Gerry Goffin, but it wasn’t until she found her own sound that King became the voice of a generation. Catch this inspiring performance that will have you laughing, reminiscing, and singing along.

Beautiful—The Carole King Musical | November 6–11
Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium11455-87 Ave.

Want to win tickets to the opening night? Enter our contest on Instagram!

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Edmonton COVERAGE

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.