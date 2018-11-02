This Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical tells the true story of Carole King’s journey from teenage songwriter to accomplished singer in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. King began her career writing pop hits like “You’ve Got a Friend” and “Natural Woman” with her husband, Gerry Goffin, but it wasn’t until she found her own sound that King became the voice of a generation. Catch this inspiring performance that will have you laughing, reminiscing, and singing along.

Beautiful—The Carole King Musical | November 6–11

Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 11455-87 Ave.

