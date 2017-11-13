Ask The Expert: Les Clefs d’Or Corner (November/December 2017)

We asked Edmonton expert and Les Clefs d’Or Nella Mirante at The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald for her advice about holiday and winter activities in the city!

1. What’s your recommendation for a restaurant to host a holiday party?

I recommend Rostizado. The private room is perfect and intimate for a group celebration, with fun music and mouth-watering food!

2. What’s a great store to shop for stocking stuffers?

My go-to for stocking stuffers is Harlow Crestwood. You can find everything for him, her, and even the little ones!

3. What’s your favourite treat to enjoy from a bakery in the city?

I like to treat myself to the numerous flavours of sweet macarons and delicious lattés at Duchess Bake Shop.

4. What’s your favourite holiday event in Edmonton?

My favourite holiday event is the Singing Christmas Tree at the Jubilee Auditorium. 150 singers fill a 35-foot tree with dancing Santas, acrobats, and more, making for a glorious evening!

5. What’s the best way to spend a chilly Saturday afternoon?

On a chilly afternoon, escape to the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald and warm up on the Royal Tea and Tour! Savour the little sandwiches, housemade scones, and marmalades and jams, and then take a tour of the hotel and the Queen Elizabeth Suite, where many celebrities have stayed.

Les Clefs d’Or Concierges have been opening doors for hotel guests in Canada since 1976, and today there are more than 150 members from coast to coast and more than 3,500 members worldwide! You can find Nella at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald.