Ask the Expert: Les Clefs d’Or Corner (March/April 2018)

We asked Edmonton expert and Les Clefs d’Or Nella Mirante at The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald for her advice about winter festivals and Valentine’s Day in the city!

1. What is your favourite thing about spring in Edmonton?

My favourite thing about spring in Edmonton is patio season! I can’t wait to enjoy the views of the river valley and admire the manicured gardens of the Fairmont Macdonald.

2. Can you recommend the best spot in the city to enjoy a pint on St. Patrick’s Day?

The best spot to celebrate would be an authentic Irish pub in the heart of Old Strathcona, such as O’Byrnes, where you can enjoy snug rooms, a friendly ambience, Irish dancing, live music, and perfect pints of Guinness.

3. Where can visitors find special treats for Easter?

My fave treats for Easter are hand-crafted artisan chocolates from Jacek. The best part of shopping there is you may get to sample a few pieces!

4. What is your favourite upcoming event?

I am so excited to have the Red Bull Crashed Ice event back in Edmonton!

5. What would you recommend for visitors who want to get outdoors for Earth Day on April 22?

Unplug from your electronic devices and head to our beautiful river valley! With the new funicular in place, it’s easier than ever to access, so anyone can explore the great outdoors. And the Fairmont will celebrate Earth Hour on March 24 with beverages in our Confederation Lounge by candlelight!

Les Clefs d’Or Concierges have been opening doors for hotel guests in Canada since 1976, and today there are more than 150 members from coast to coast and more than 3,500 members worldwide! You can find Nella at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald.