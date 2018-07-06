Ask the Expert: Les Clefs d’Or Corner (July/August 2018)

We asked Edmonton expert and Les Clefs d’Or Nella Mirante at The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald for her advice about summer fun in (and out of) the city!

1. What is your favourite thing about summer in Edmonton?

The best thing about summer in Edmonton is our festivals. Just a few of my (many) faves include the International Street Performers Festival, Sand on Whyte, and the Edmonton Blues Festival.

2. Where do you recommend visitors go for a refreshing cocktail?

I love to recommend the Confederation Lounge patio to indulge in our summer classics: the Basil & Ginger Mojito and the Funicular Cherry Twist. We also have fabulous panoramic views of our gardens and the river valley.

3. What are some of the best summer attractions within a few hours of the city?

Some of the best summer attractions just outside our city are Elk Island National Park and the U of A Botanic Garden. Go check out the new Aga Khan garden!

4. What do you suggest for someone looking for an adrenaline rush?

Soak up some fun and sun in the river valley. River Valley Adventure Co. offers rafting excursions, biking tours, and stand-up paddleboard adventures.

5. Where’s the best place to cool off on a hot day?

I love to send guests to William Hawrelak Park to have a picnic and take the paddleboats out on the water.

Les Clefs d’Or Concierges have been opening doors for hotel guests in Canada since 1976, and today there are more than 150 members from coast to coast and more than 3,500 members worldwide! You can find Nella at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald.