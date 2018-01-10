Ask the Expert: Les Clefs d’Or Corner (January/February 2018)

We asked Edmonton expert and Les Clefs d’Or Nella Mirante at The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald for her advice about winter festivals and Valentine’s Day in the city!

1. What restaurant would you recommend to someone looking for some hearty comfort food?

My go-to for comfort food is my local fave, Blue Plate Diner. Their tasty Mac’N’Cheese and Real Shepherd’s Pie are some of Edmonton’s most comforting dishes!

2. What’s an essential Edmonton experience to enjoy in these colder months?

Taking a short drive to one of Edmonton’s best ski resorts, Rabbit Hill Snow Resort, where you’ll have a blast skiing and snowboarding!

3. Where can you find a unique gift for a partner for Valentine’s Day?

Spoil your fave with the “Gift of Gold” at Fairmont Hotel Macdonald—nothing is quite as romantic as a stay on the Fairmont Gold Floor!

4. What’s your favourite winter festival to catch in January and February?

My favourite is the Silver Skate Festival, where you can visit the Ice Castle—a Narnia-like castle built of icicles!

5. Where would you send someone whose New Year’s resolution is to treat themselves to a spa day?

If you want a real spa experience, then indulge at NVE Institute. Relax and rejuvenate your skin with a soothing facial!

Les Clefs d’Or Concierges have been opening doors for hotel guests in Canada since 1976, and today there are more than 150 members from coast to coast and more than 3,500 members worldwide! You can find Nella at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald.