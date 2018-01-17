Artist Spotlight: Kyle Schneider

What made you want to be an artist?

I’ve always been a creative person, so finding myself in a non-traditional, illustration-based career has been a natural fit—if not an occasionally stressful one. The first time I knew I wanted to draw was in Grade 3 when a fellow student started drawing these tough guy/superhero comics and I was instantly smitten with the idea of taking pictures from my mind and putting them on paper!

What themes or issues do you explore in your art?

My illustration style has, at times, been the only uniting factor in the work I put out! I make low-brow art, a style I’ve been describing to people as the “opposite of fine art.” I find myself mostly drawing characters in situations that, although may be pretty far-fetched, feel relatable to lots of people. You’ll find hints of skateboard culture, Dungeons and Dragons references, occult-inspired imagery, dark humour, and sexuality all mixed in together.

What artists or works inspire your own?

I’ve had a lot of time to think about this lately. I would say the television cartoon series Adventure Time, the absurdist illustrated works of Chad VanGaalen and Mike Fudge, and recently—as I’ve gotten into animation—the sloppy style of Don Hertzfeldt.

What do you hope people take away from your art?

All of the work I make has its meaning in the specific content of the piece being viewed. It’s all right there in front of you—just don’t overthink it! The pleasure is in the humour of a piece, its lifework and colouring, and that it relates to your imagination in some way that is endearing. The feeling I hope people take from my work is just straight up giggles, warmth, and curiosity. I just love it when people’s eyes widen and they say, “OMG, THAT’S ME!!”

Where can readers view and/or purchase your work?

My ever-evolving portfolio is online, and my latest work can always be found on Instagram and my online shop.