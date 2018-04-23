Artist Spotlight: Gloria Mok

What made you want to be an artist?

I wanted to create something that surprises me and leads me to an imaginary world that is meaningful and gives me satisfaction.

What mediums do you prefer to work in?

For my show at the Art Gallery of Alberta, I am using gouache, which is an opaque watercolour. I have also used collage, digital manipulation, oil, acrylic, and mixed media.

What themes or issues do you explore in your art?

Science and medicine, which are my areas of interest and expertise. I am a family physician, so my training and work involves understanding how the body functions. My work involves creation of a singular cosmos. I suppose one can use the analogy of myself as Miss Frankenstein (not in a malevolent way), making up my own world.

What artists or works inspire your own?

There have been a number of artists over the years, depending on the project. My current inspirations are Cy Twombly, who used calligraphic marks to create poetic paintings, and Marcel Duchamp, who was an original thinker and made the world look at art in a totally new way. His work is always challenging and unpredictable.

What do you hope people take away from your art?

I would like it to have an immediate impact. The work is mysterious and allows the viewer to interpret what they see. On seeing the artwork again, I hope some further details, interest, or interpretation will emerge.

Where can readers view and/or purchase your work?

I have selected works at the Scott Gallery, and an exhibition—Metamorphosis—at the Art Gallery of Alberta.