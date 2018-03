Relive this childhood classic with the Alberta Ballet’s production of Cinderella! Adapted from the original 1697 Charles Perrault version, this romance follows the hopes, dreams, and wishes of a servant girl and her adventures with wicked stepsisters, a magical godmother, and a handsome prince. Get swept up in the captivating magic with vibrant sets and costumes—and a search for true love.

Cinderella | March 22–24 | $55–$145

Jubilee Auditorium | 11455-87 Ave. | 780-428-6839