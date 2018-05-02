Alberta Ballet’s All of Us

This remarkable show melds together the talents of the Tragically Hip, artistic director Jean Grand-Maître, and the dancers of the Alberta Ballet to tell the story of the last humans left to survive in a scorched and desolate world. Drawing inspiration from Mad Max, Burning Man, and Blade Runner, the surreal All of Us is unlike anything previously created by the dance company. Witness the best and worst of human desires captured on the stage as these classically trained dancers celebrate the iconic Canadian rockers.

All of Us | May 10–12 | $46–$145

Jubilee Auditorium | 11455-87 Ave. | 780-428-6839