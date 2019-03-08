Don your greenest finery (or finest greenery) and celebrate the Irish at one of these Edmonton pubs this St. Patrick’s Day weekend (Sunday, March 17, 2019)!

1. O’Byrne’s Irish Pub

An authentic Irish pub in the heart of Old Strathcona with snug rooms, a friendly ambience, Irish dancing, live music, and perfect pints of Guinness!

10616 Whyte Ave. | 780-414-6766

2. Kelly’s Pub

Located on the hip 4th Street Promenade, this local watering hole broadcasts live sporting events all day, every day, and has regular drink specials.

10156-104 St. | 780-451-8825

3. Fionn MacCool’s

The live entertainment and great selection of premium whiskys are sure to keep party-goers happy into the wee hours of the night.

Edmonton City Centre | 10200-102A Ave. | 780-424-4330

4485 Gateway Blvd. | 780-435-6796

4. Duggan’s Boundary

Grab a perfectly poured pint of Guinness and enjoy live music and some friendly shenanigans at this cozy Irish pub.

9013-88 Ave. | 780-465-4834

5. Underground Tap & Grill

With over 72 beers on tap, monthly brewery tap takeovers, limited-edition beers from breweries across Canada, and monthly cask nights, you’re sure to find a beer you’ll like here no matter whether you’re a craft beer newbie or aficionado.

10004 Jasper Ave. | 780-425-1880