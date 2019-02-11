5 Restaurants for Valentine’s Day (2019)

You’ve left it too long. It’s almost February 14th. What could possibly still have reservations available this late in the game? Well, we’ve curated an emergency list of fantastic Edmonton restaurants hosting Valentine’s menus all weekend long!

Under the High Wheel

10159 Whyte (82) Ave., 780-439-4442

Valentine’s Week menu at this favourite Whyte Ave. spot includes Emmental and Gruyere Cheese Fondue and Dark Chocolate Creme Brulee, along with options for wine pairing and fresh oysters.

SC Damn Good Food

300 East Lapotec Blvd., Enoch, 780-930-2636

At the River Cree Resort & Casino, you can enjoy the 5-course Valentine’s Day menu, including Baked Oysters, Tenderloin with Lobster Tail, and Strawberry Panacotta.

L2 Grill

West Edmonton Mall, 8882-170 St., 780-444-5538

Spoil your valentine with an incredible 6-course dinner! Two recommended wine pairings will also be available.

Cave Paleo Beastro

102, 6104-104 St., 780-540-2283

The entire menu is paleo, gluten-free, and dairy-free, and it will be available along with a few specials, $6 bubbly, and even a special Valentine’s gift.

Melting Pot

117, 2920 Calgary Tr., 780-465-4347

Valentine’s MONTH? Now you have no excuse. Throughout the month of February, try the romance-inspired Cupid’s 4-Course Fondue Experience for 2, as well as the themed drink specials! When booking your reservation, you can request roses, candles, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and/or champagne to make the evening even more romantic.